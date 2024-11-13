Windsor Machines, Excel Realty N Infra & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Windsor Machines, Excel Realty N Infra, Panache Digilife, Digicontent, Hikal hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -177.15(-0.74%) points and Sensex was down by -391.39(-0.5%) points at 13 Nov 2024 10:59:51 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -397.75(-0.78%) at 13 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, Creditaccess Grameen, JK Lakshmi Cement, Asian Paints hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index NTPC, Bharti Airtel, Titan Company, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies were the top gainers while Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were the top losers.