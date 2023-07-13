Wipro Q1 results: Company books deals worth $3.7 billion, records 66.5% YoY profit growth1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:42 PM IST
Total Bookings was at $3.7 billion and large deal bookings was at $1.2 billion, up by 9% YoY. Despite weaker performance in Q1, Wipro maintains an optimistic outlook for future growth and investment opportunities.
Wipro achieved remarkable success by securing 55 large deals with a TCV worth $3.9 billion, experiencing a remarkable YoY growth of 66.5%. The company concluded the last financial year with a 28% increase in its order book and hired 22,000 new employees in FY23. Additionally, it gained 435 new customers, primarily through acquisitions.
