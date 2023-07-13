Despite Wipro's weaker performance in the March quarter and conservative guidance for the first quarter, the company's ability to secure deals surprised some analysts. Wipro's valuation remains at a discount compared to its larger peers, with a 20% discount to Infosys and a 40% discount to TCS. If Wipro continues to underperform in terms of growth prospects, this valuation discount may persist or even widen. The company anticipates revenues in the range of $2,753 million to $2,811 million, indicating a sequential guidance of -3% to 1% in constant currency (CC) terms.