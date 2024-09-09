Wipro share are down by -0.1%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 515.55 and closed at ₹ 520. The stock reached a high of ₹ 521.35 and a low of ₹ 514.90 during the day.

At 09 Sep 11:17 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹520, -0.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81345.36, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹521.35 and a low of ₹514.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 526.57 10 525.54 20 515.66 50 521.33 100 494.26 300 482.24

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹527.45, ₹534.4, & ₹538.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹516.0, ₹511.5, & ₹504.55.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 137.39% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.40 & P/B is at 3.49.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.9% with a target price of ₹494.53846154. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}