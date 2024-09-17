Wipro share are up by 0.15%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 548.35 and closed at ₹ 552.30. The stock reached a high of ₹ 553.70 and a low of ₹ 547.25 during the day.

At 17 Sep 11:17 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹552.3, 0.15% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83044.29, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of ₹553.7 and a low of ₹547.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 527.10 10 526.84 20 524.79 50 522.32 100 496.45 300 485.69

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 77.62% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.87 & P/B is at 3.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}