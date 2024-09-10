Wipro share are up by 0.5%, Nifty up by 0.08%

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 519.4 and closed at ₹ 517.4. The stock reached a high of ₹ 520.55 and a low of ₹ 513.9 during the day.

At 10 Sep 11:06 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹517.4, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81700.21, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of ₹520.55 and a low of ₹513.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 526.57 10 525.54 20 515.66 50 521.33 100 494.26 300 482.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹519.48, ₹524.77, & ₹527.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹511.18, ₹508.17, & ₹502.88.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 36.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.13 & P/B is at 3.45.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.42% with a target price of ₹494.53846154.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in june quarter.