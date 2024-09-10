Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Wipro share are up by 0.5%, Nifty up by 0.08%

Wipro share are up by 0.5%, Nifty up by 0.08%

Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 519.4 and closed at 517.4. The stock reached a high of 520.55 and a low of 513.9 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

At 10 Sep 11:06 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 517.4, 0.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81700.21, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of 520.55 and a low of 513.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5526.57
10525.54
20515.66
50521.33
100494.26
300482.76

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 519.48, 524.77, & 527.78, whereas it has key support levels at 511.18, 508.17, & 502.88.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 36.36% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.13 & P/B is at 3.45.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.42% with a target price of 494.53846154.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in june.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in june quarter.

Wipro share price up 0.5% today to trade at 517.4 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Zomato, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.08% & 0.17% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.