Wipro share are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:17 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹534.95, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81109.97, down by -0.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹537.9 and a low of ₹531.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 533.54 10 533.60 20 537.53 50 523.90 100 512.05 300 498.56

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 201.79% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.94 & P/B is at 3.56.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in to 7.27% in the quarter.