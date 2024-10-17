Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Wipro share are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Wipro share are up by 0.51%, Nifty down by -0.59%

Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 536.75 and closed at 534.95. The stock reached a high of 537.90 and a low of 531.65 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 17 Oct 11:17 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 534.95, 0.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81109.97, down by -0.48%. The stock has hit a high of 537.9 and a low of 531.65 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5533.54
10533.60
20537.53
50523.90
100512.05
300498.56

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 201.79% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.94 & P/B is at 3.56.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in to 7.27% in the quarter.

Wipro share price up 0.51% today to trade at 534.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are falling today, but its peers Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.59% & -0.48% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.