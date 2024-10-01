Wipro share are up by 1.09%, Nifty up by 0.13%

Wipro Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 542.5 and closed at ₹ 547.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 548.3 and a low of ₹ 540.05 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:02 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹547.25, 1.09% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84381.03, up by 0.1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹548.3 and a low of ₹540.05 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 538.72 10 542.40 20 534.02 50 522.27 100 503.67 300 492.10

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹546.4, ₹550.7, & ₹556.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹535.9, ₹529.7, & ₹525.4.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 16.83% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.38 & P/B is at 3.63.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.18% with a target price of ₹497.00.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.