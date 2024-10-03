Wipro share are down by -2.89%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Wipro Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹ 537.05 and closed at ₹ 530.85. The stock reached a high of ₹ 542.05 and a low of ₹ 529.65 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹530.85, -2.89% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82972.67, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹542.05 and a low of ₹529.65 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 541.58 10 540.98 20 534.88 50 521.38 100 505.30 300 493.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹550.83, ₹554.92, & ₹560.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹541.43, ₹536.12, & ₹532.03.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 145.00% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.62 & P/B is at 3.66.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.87% with a target price of ₹505.00.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.