Wipro Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Wipro share price are down by -2.52%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Wipro Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 551.35 and closed at ₹ 537.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 552.55, while the lowest was ₹ 534.50.

Wipro Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 14:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹537.25, -2.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78531.35, down by -1.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹552.55 and a low of ₹534.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 557.89 10 552.02 20 542.79 50 536.32 100 524.11 300 503.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹562.63, ₹573.47, & ₹580.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹544.63, ₹537.47, & ₹526.63.

Till 2 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 20.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 24.62 & P/B is at 3.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.65% with a target price of ₹523.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.