Wipro Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Wipro share price are down by -2.52%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 551.35 and closed at 537.25. The highest price reached during the day was 552.55, while the lowest was 534.50.

WiproShare Price Today on 04-11-2024

Wipro Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 14:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 537.25, -2.52% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78531.35, down by -1.5%. The stock has hit a high of 552.55 and a low of 534.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5557.89
10552.02
20542.79
50536.32
100524.11
300503.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 562.63, 573.47, & 580.63, whereas it has key support levels at 544.63, 537.47, & 526.63.

Wipro Share Price Today

Till 2 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 20.50% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 24.62 & P/B is at 3.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.65% with a target price of 523.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.

Wipro share price down -2.52% today to trade at 537.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Zomato are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.5% each respectively.

