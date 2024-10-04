Wipro share are up by 2.04%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Wipro Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 528.45 and closed at 540.70. The stock reached a high of 541.95 and a low of 528.45 during the session.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:17 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 540.7, 2.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82826.27, up by 0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 541.95 and a low of 528.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5541.58
10540.98
20534.88
50521.38
100505.30
300493.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 539.78, 549.17, & 555.93, whereas it has key support levels at 523.63, 516.87, & 507.48.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 75.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.85 & P/B is at 3.55.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.23% with a target price of 507.00.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.

Wipro share price has gained 2.04% today to trade at 540.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.3% & 0.4% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsWipro share are up by 2.04%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,190.35
11:18 AM | 4 OCT 2024
14.9 (1.27%)

Tata Steel share price

168.20
11:18 AM | 4 OCT 2024
1.25 (0.75%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

298.45
11:18 AM | 4 OCT 2024
6.35 (2.17%)

Tata Motors share price

937.75
11:18 AM | 4 OCT 2024
11.75 (1.27%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,247.40
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
65.2 (5.52%)

VIP Industries share price

551.05
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
28 (5.35%)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

357.55
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
16.75 (4.91%)

JK Paper share price

484.20
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
21.35 (4.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,575.00100.00
    Chennai
    77,581.00100.00
    Delhi
    77,733.00100.00
    Kolkata
    77,585.00100.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.