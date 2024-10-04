Wipro share are up by 2.04%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Wipro Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|541.58
|10
|540.98
|20
|534.88
|50
|521.38
|100
|505.30
|300
|493.85
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹539.78, ₹549.17, & ₹555.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹523.63, ₹516.87, & ₹507.48.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 75.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.23% with a target price of ₹507.00.
The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.
Wipro share price has gained 2.04% today to trade at ₹540.7 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
