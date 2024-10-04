Wipro share are up by 2.04%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Wipro Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹ 528.45 and closed at ₹ 540.70. The stock reached a high of ₹ 541.95 and a low of ₹ 528.45 during the session.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:17 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹540.7, 2.04% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82826.27, up by 0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹541.95 and a low of ₹528.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 541.58 10 540.98 20 534.88 50 521.38 100 505.30 300 493.85

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹539.78, ₹549.17, & ₹555.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹523.63, ₹516.87, & ₹507.48.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 75.49% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.85 & P/B is at 3.55.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.23% with a target price of ₹507.00.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.