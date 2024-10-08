Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Wipro share are down by -1.44%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 531.6 and closed at 523.75. The stock reached a high of 533.65 and a low of 520.35 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 523.75, -1.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81405.56, up by 0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 533.65 and a low of 520.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5538.62
10538.38
20535.28
50521.38
100506.79
300495.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 540.48, 548.97, & 556.23, whereas it has key support levels at 524.73, 517.47, & 508.98.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.91 & P/B is at 3.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.63% with a target price of 510.00.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.

Wipro share price down -1.44% today to trade at 523.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.44% each respectively.

