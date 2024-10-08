Wipro share are down by -1.44%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Wipro Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|538.62
|10
|538.38
|20
|535.28
|50
|521.38
|100
|506.79
|300
|495.00
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹540.48, ₹548.97, & ₹556.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹524.73, ₹517.47, & ₹508.98.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.63% with a target price of ₹510.00.
The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.
Wipro share price down -1.44% today to trade at ₹523.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.68% & 0.44% each respectively.