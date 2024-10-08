Wipro share are down by -1.44%, Nifty up by 0.68%

Wipro Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹ 531.6 and closed at ₹ 523.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 533.65 and a low of ₹ 520.35 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹523.75, -1.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81405.56, up by 0.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹533.65 and a low of ₹520.35 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 538.62 10 538.38 20 535.28 50 521.38 100 506.79 300 495.00

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹540.48, ₹548.97, & ₹556.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹524.73, ₹517.47, & ₹508.98.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.91 & P/B is at 3.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.63% with a target price of ₹510.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}