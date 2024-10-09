Wipro share are up by 1.46%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹534.5, 1.46% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81925.69, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹538.6 and a low of ₹528.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 536.56 10 537.64 20 535.61 50 522.00 100 507.52 300 495.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹534.83, ₹541.07, & ₹548.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹521.33, ₹514.07, & ₹507.83.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 41.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.40% with a target price of ₹511.00.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.