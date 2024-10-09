Wipro share are up by 1.46%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Wipro Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 530.1 and closed at 534.5. The stock reached a high of 538.6 and a low of 528.85 during the day.

Published9 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 534.5, 1.46% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81925.69, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 538.6 and a low of 528.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5536.56
10537.64
20535.61
50522.00
100507.52
300495.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 534.83, 541.07, & 548.33, whereas it has key support levels at 521.33, 514.07, & 507.83.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 41.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.40% with a target price of 511.00.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.

