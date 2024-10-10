Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 0.54%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Wipro Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 535 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 534.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 537.3 and a low of ₹ 530.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 533.65 10 536.87 20 535.92 50 522.54 100 508.15 300 496.12

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹537.17, ₹543.03, & ₹547.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹526.97, ₹522.63, & ₹516.77.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was -2.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.89 & P/B is at 3.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.36% with a target price of ₹511.00.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.