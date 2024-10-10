Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 0.54%, Nifty up by 0.27%

Wipro Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|533.65
|10
|536.87
|20
|535.92
|50
|522.54
|100
|508.15
|300
|496.12
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹537.17, ₹543.03, & ₹547.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹526.97, ₹522.63, & ₹516.77.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was -2.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.36% with a target price of ₹511.00.
The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.
Wipro share price has gained 0.54% today, currently at ₹534.3, while its peers such as