Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.26%

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|530.61
|10
|536.10
|20
|536.75
|50
|523.03
|100
|508.84
|300
|496.62
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹533.72, ₹542.73, & ₹547.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹519.57, ₹514.43, & ₹505.42.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.85% with a target price of ₹511.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.
Wipro share price has gained 0.21% today to trade at ₹526 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
