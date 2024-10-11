Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Wipro Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 521.85 and closed at 526. The stock reached a high of 534.2 and a low of 521.6 during the day.

Livemint
Published11 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 526, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81368.72, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 534.2 and a low of 521.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5530.61
10536.10
20536.75
50523.03
100508.84
300496.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 533.72, 542.73, & 547.87, whereas it has key support levels at 519.57, 514.43, & 505.42.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.60 & P/B is at 3.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.85% with a target price of 511.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.

Wipro share price has gained 0.21% today to trade at 526 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.26% & -0.3% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsWipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

207.10
12:02 PM | 11 OCT 2024
19.35 (10.31%)

Tata Steel share price

161.95
12:02 PM | 11 OCT 2024
2.3 (1.44%)

Axis Bank share price

1,171.35
12:02 PM | 11 OCT 2024
-12.4 (-1.05%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

130.40
12:02 PM | 11 OCT 2024
1 (0.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Page Industries share price

45,500.00
11:54 AM | 11 OCT 2024
1364.7 (3.09%)

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

863.00
11:54 AM | 11 OCT 2024
20.95 (2.49%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,079.90
11:54 AM | 11 OCT 2024
139.4 (2.35%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,834.55
11:53 AM | 11 OCT 2024
24.55 (1.36%)
More from 52 Week High

Cummins India share price

3,587.65
11:54 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-193.7 (-5.12%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

1,075.35
11:54 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-44.05 (-3.94%)

Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

550.30
11:54 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-16.9 (-2.98%)

EPL share price

262.50
11:54 AM | 11 OCT 2024
-7.9 (-2.92%)
More from Top Losers

Triveni Turbines share price

795.65
11:54 AM | 11 OCT 2024
51.4 (6.91%)

Nippon Life share price

674.60
11:53 AM | 11 OCT 2024
32.9 (5.13%)

Network 18 Media & Investments share price

80.10
11:54 AM | 11 OCT 2024
3.82 (5.01%)

Sonata Software share price

597.50
11:54 AM | 11 OCT 2024
25.1 (4.39%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,645.00-50.00
    Chennai
    76,651.00-50.00
    Delhi
    76,803.00-50.00
    Kolkata
    76,655.00-50.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.