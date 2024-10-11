Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹526, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81368.72, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹534.2 and a low of ₹521.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 530.61 10 536.10 20 536.75 50 523.03 100 508.84 300 496.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹533.72, ₹542.73, & ₹547.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹519.57, ₹514.43, & ₹505.42.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.60 & P/B is at 3.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.85% with a target price of ₹511.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.