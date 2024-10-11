Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 0.21%, Nifty down by -0.26%

Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 521.85 and closed at 526. The stock reached a high of 534.2 and a low of 521.6 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 526, 0.21% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81368.72, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 534.2 and a low of 521.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5530.61
10536.10
20536.75
50523.03
100508.84
300496.62

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 533.72, 542.73, & 547.87, whereas it has key support levels at 519.57, 514.43, & 505.42.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.60 & P/B is at 3.52.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.85% with a target price of 511.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.

Wipro share price has gained 0.21% today to trade at 526 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.26% & -0.3% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.