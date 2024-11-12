Wipro Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Wipro share price are up by 0.8%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Wipro Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 578.55 and closed at 576.80. The stock reached a high of 579.55 and a low of 574.00 during the trading session.

Published12 Nov 2024, 11:02 AM IST
WiproShare Price Today on 12-11-2024
WiproShare Price Today on 12-11-2024

Wipro Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:02 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 576.8, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79540.46, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of 579.55 and a low of 574 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5556.04
10556.96
20549.63
50540.05
100527.96
300506.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 582.48, 591.42, & 599.63, whereas it has key support levels at 565.33, 557.12, & 548.18.

Wipro Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 63.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.59 & P/B is at 3.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.33% with a target price of 523.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.

Wipro share price up 0.8% today to trade at 576.8 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Zomato, Info Edge India, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up -0.11% & 0.06% each respectively.

