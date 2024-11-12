Wipro Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: Wipro share price are up by 0.8%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Wipro Share Price Today on 12 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 578.55 and closed at ₹ 576.80. The stock reached a high of ₹ 579.55 and a low of ₹ 574.00 during the trading session.

Wipro Share Price Today on 12-11-2024: At 12 Nov 11:02 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹576.8, 0.8% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79540.46, up by 0.06%. The stock has hit a high of ₹579.55 and a low of ₹574 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 556.04 10 556.96 20 549.63 50 540.05 100 527.96 300 506.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹582.48, ₹591.42, & ₹599.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹565.33, ₹557.12, & ₹548.18.

Wipro Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 63.77% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.59 & P/B is at 3.66. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.33% with a target price of ₹523.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.