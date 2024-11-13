Wipro Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Wipro share price are down by -0.04%, Nifty down by -0.8%

Wipro Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 570.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 570.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 573.50 and a low of ₹ 565.65 during the day, indicating some volatility within that range.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 556.04 10 556.96 20 549.63 50 540.05 100 527.96 300 506.60

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹576.67, ₹583.18, & ₹586.67, whereas it has key support levels at ₹566.67, ₹563.18, & ₹556.67.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.46 & P/B is at 3.64.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.28% with a target price of ₹523.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.