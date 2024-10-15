Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are down by -2.41%, Nifty down by -0.31%

Wipro Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹ 553.4 and closed at ₹ 536.2. The stock reached a high of ₹ 553.4 and a low of ₹ 536.15 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹536.2, -2.41% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81842.09, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of ₹553.4 and a low of ₹536.15 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 528.70 10 533.66 20 537.44 50 523.12 100 510.31 300 497.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹555.23, ₹561.32, & ₹570.78, whereas it has key support levels at ₹539.68, ₹530.22, & ₹524.13.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 182.87% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.76 & P/B is at 3.68.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.70% with a target price of ₹511.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.