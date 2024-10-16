Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Wipro Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 532.5 and closed at ₹ 531.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 538.65 and a low of ₹ 529.1 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:01 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹531.1, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81476.22, down by -0.42%. The stock has hit a high of ₹538.65 and a low of ₹529.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 532.31 10 534.44 20 538.42 50 523.68 100 511.29 300 498.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹547.12, ₹560.98, & ₹569.12, whereas it has key support levels at ₹525.12, ₹516.98, & ₹503.12.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 152.11% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.98 & P/B is at 3.57.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 3.60% with a target price of ₹512.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.