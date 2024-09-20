Wipro share are up by 0.62%, Nifty up by 1.24%

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹536.55, 0.62% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84412.74, up by 1.48%. The stock has hit a high of ₹540 and a low of ₹531.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 544.29 10 532.19 20 528.81 50 523.05 100 498.62 300 487.95

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹546.45, ₹560.1, & ₹568.75, whereas it has key support levels at ₹524.15, ₹515.5, & ₹501.85.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 33.68% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.00 & P/B is at 3.57.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.