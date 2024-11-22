Wipro Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Wipro share price are up by 1.58%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Wipro Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹ 561.25 and closed at ₹ 566. The stock reached a high of ₹ 573.45 and a low of ₹ 558.10 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:29 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹566, 1.58% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78040.77, up by 1.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹573.45 and a low of ₹558.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 564.00 10 563.21 20 557.24 50 544.18 100 532.52 300 509.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹564.93, ₹572.42, & ₹577.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹552.63, ₹547.82, & ₹540.33.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 135.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 24.86 & P/B is at 3.56.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.60% with a target price of ₹523.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.29% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the november quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in august to 4.29% in the november quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 7.27% in august to 7.54% in the november quarter.