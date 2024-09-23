Wipro share are down by -0.75%, Nifty up by 0.29%

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹534.75, -0.75% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84716.82, up by 0.2%. The stock has hit a high of ₹540.4 and a low of ₹532.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 546.08 10 533.58 20 529.47 50 523.00 100 499.41 300 488.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹542.97, ₹546.73, & ₹552.72, whereas it has key support levels at ₹533.22, ₹527.23, & ₹523.47.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 50.31% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.27 & P/B is at 3.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.57% with a target price of ₹494.28.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.