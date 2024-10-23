Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 0.71%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Wipro Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹ 547.45 and closed at ₹ 549.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 553.40 and a low of ₹ 542.25 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:25 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹549.5, 0.71% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80490.75, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of ₹553.4 and a low of ₹542.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 538.11 10 535.21 20 536.43 50 527.09 100 515.17 300 500.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹552.72, ₹559.93, & ₹564.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹541.07, ₹536.63, & ₹529.42.

Wipro Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 100.85% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.45 & P/B is at 3.50.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.37% with a target price of ₹520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.