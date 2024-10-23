Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 0.71%, Nifty up by 0.36%

Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at 547.45 and closed at 549.50. The stock reached a high of 553.40 and a low of 542.25 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:25 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 549.5, 0.71% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80490.75, up by 0.34%. The stock has hit a high of 553.4 and a low of 542.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5538.11
10535.21
20536.43
50527.09
100515.17
300500.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 552.72, 559.93, & 564.37, whereas it has key support levels at 541.07, 536.63, & 529.42.

Wipro Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 100.85% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.45 & P/B is at 3.50.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.37% with a target price of 520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.

Wipro share price has gained 0.71% today to trade at 549.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.36% & 0.34% each respectively.

