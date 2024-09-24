Wipro share are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Wipro Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 532 and closed at ₹ 536. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 536.25, while the lowest price was ₹ 529.5.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:10 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹536, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84957.66, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹536.25 and a low of ₹529.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 546.08 10 533.58 20 529.47 50 523.00 100 499.41 300 488.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹539.5, ₹544.15, & ₹547.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹531.1, ₹527.35, & ₹522.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 42.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.07 & P/B is at 3.58.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.71% with a target price of ₹494.67.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.