Business News/ Markets / Wipro share are up by 0.27%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 532 and closed at 536. The highest price reached during the day was 536.25, while the lowest price was 529.5.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:10 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 536, 0.27% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84957.66, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 536.25 and a low of 529.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5546.08
10533.58
20529.47
50523.00
100499.41
300488.68

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 539.5, 544.15, & 547.9, whereas it has key support levels at 531.1, 527.35, & 522.7.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 42.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.07 & P/B is at 3.58.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.71% with a target price of 494.67.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.

Wipro share price up 0.27% today to trade at 536 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Zomato are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.03% each respectively.

