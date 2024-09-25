Wipro share are down by -1.33%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Wipro Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹ 537.75 and closed at ₹ 532. The stock reached a high of ₹ 539.15 and a low of ₹ 531.55 during the session.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹532, -1.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84805.58, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹539.15 and a low of ₹531.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 542.86 10 534.98 20 530.26 50 522.87 100 500.27 300 489.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹544.52, ₹549.48, & ₹557.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹531.97, ₹524.38, & ₹519.42.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 26.51% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.29 & P/B is at 3.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.53% with a target price of ₹497.26.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.