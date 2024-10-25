Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are down by -0.63%, Nifty down by -1.02%

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹543.5, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79421.62, down by -0.8%. The stock has hit a high of ₹551 and a low of ₹541.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 543.62 10 538.66 20 537.38 50 529.25 100 516.88 300 500.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹549.88, ₹552.87, & ₹555.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹544.53, ₹542.17, & ₹539.18.

Wipro Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 78.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.40 & P/B is at 3.49.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.32% with a target price of ₹520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.