Business News/ Markets / Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are down by -0.63%, Nifty down by -1.02%

Wipro Share Price Today on 25-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 549 and closed at 543.5. During the day, it reached a high of 551 and a low of 541.15.

Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 543.5, -0.63% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79421.62, down by -0.8%. The stock has hit a high of 551 and a low of 541.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5543.62
10538.66
20537.38
50529.25
100516.88
300500.86

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 549.88, 552.87, & 555.23, whereas it has key support levels at 544.53, 542.17, & 539.18.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 78.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.40 & P/B is at 3.49.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 4.32% with a target price of 520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.

Wipro share price down -0.63% today to trade at 543.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Zomato, Info Edge India, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.02% & -0.8% each respectively.

