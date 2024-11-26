Wipro Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Wipro share price are up by 0.16%, Nifty up by 0.04%

Wipro Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 585 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 583.7. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 589.75 and a low of ₹ 583.3, indicating some volatility during the trading session.

Wipro Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:11 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹583.7, 0.16% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80049.3, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹589.75 and a low of ₹583.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 561.85 10 565.30 20 559.03 50 546.05 100 533.88 300 510.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹588.63, ₹594.92, & ₹602.28, whereas it has key support levels at ₹574.98, ₹567.62, & ₹561.33.

Wipro Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 171.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.99 & P/B is at 3.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.40% with a target price of ₹523.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.29% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the november quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in august to 4.29% in the november quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.27% in august to 7.54% in the november quarter.