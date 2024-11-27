Wipro Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Wipro share price are down by -0.6%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Wipro Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 593.05 and closed at 585.50. The stock reached a high of 596 and a low of 585.30 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline from its opening price to its closing price.

27 Nov 2024
Wipro Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:24 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 585.5, -0.6% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80033.17, up by 0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 596 and a low of 585.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5561.85
10565.30
20559.03
50546.05
100533.88
300510.35

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 592.73, 596.52, & 603.23, whereas it has key support levels at 582.23, 575.52, & 571.73.

Wipro Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 171.86% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.28 & P/B is at 3.76.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.67% with a target price of 523.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.29% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the november quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in august to 4.29% in the november quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.27% in august to 7.54% in the november quarter.

Wipro share price down -0.6% today to trade at 585.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Zomato, Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.04% each respectively.

    Popular in Markets

