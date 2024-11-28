Hello User
Wipro Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Wipro share price are down by -1.47%, Nifty down by -0.66%

Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 585.05 and closed at 574.15. The stock reached a high of 585.95 and a low of 572.20 during the day.

WiproShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Wipro Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:02 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 574.15, -1.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79686.87, down by -0.68%. The stock has hit a high of 585.95 and a low of 572.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5565.20
10567.25
20560.82
50547.19
100534.60
300510.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 591.67, 600.88, & 605.77, whereas it has key support levels at 577.57, 572.68, & 563.47.

Wipro Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 106.76% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 26.01 & P/B is at 3.72.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.04% with a target price of 528.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.29% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the november quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in august to 4.29% in the november quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.27% in august to 7.54% in the november quarter.

Wipro share price down -1.47% today to trade at 574.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Zomato are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.66% & -0.68% each respectively.

