Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 2.38%, Nifty up by 1.11%

Wipro Share Price Today on 28-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 544.7 and closed at 556.15. The stock reached a high of 558.55 and a low of 543 during the trading session.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates
Wipro Share Price Today Live Updates

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 28 Oct 13:01 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 556.15, 2.38% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80291.81, up by 1.12%. The stock has hit a high of 558.55 and a low of 543 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5546.15
10542.29
20537.98
50531.45
100518.59
300501.46

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 549.9, 556.7, & 561.4, whereas it has key support levels at 538.4, 533.7, & 526.9.

Wipro Share Price Today

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 49.39% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.25 & P/B is at 3.47.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.50% with a target price of 520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.

Wipro share price up 2.38% today to trade at 556.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Zomato, Eclerx Services are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.11% & 1.12% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsWipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are up by 2.38%, Nifty up by 1.11%

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

183.85
01:02 PM | 28 OCT 2024
15.55 (9.24%)

HDFC Bank share price

1,733.60
01:02 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-9 (-0.52%)

Bharat Electronics share price

267.90
01:02 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-4.65 (-1.71%)

Indus Towers share price

346.45
01:02 PM | 28 OCT 2024
11.65 (3.48%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Poly Medicure share price

2,645.55
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
130.5 (5.19%)

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

1,139.65
01:00 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-6.25 (-0.55%)

Coforge share price

7,631.75
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-110.45 (-1.43%)
More from 52 Week High

Interglobe Aviation share price

4,062.65
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-302 (-6.92%)

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company share price

1,289.70
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-84.9 (-6.18%)

Creditaccess Grameen share price

929.45
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-52.95 (-5.39%)

Craftsman Automation share price

4,996.10
12:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
-238.55 (-4.56%)
More from Top Losers

Bandhan Bank share price

183.70
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
15.4 (9.15%)

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

321.65
01:01 PM | 28 OCT 2024
24 (8.06%)

Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

2,851.20
12:56 PM | 28 OCT 2024
210.65 (7.98%)

Maharashtra Seamless share price

614.95
01:00 PM | 28 OCT 2024
45 (7.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,295.00-10.00
    Chennai
    80,301.00-10.00
    Delhi
    80,453.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    80,305.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.