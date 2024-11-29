Hello User
Wipro Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Wipro share price are up by 0.93%, Nifty up by 0.86%

Livemint

Wipro Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at 575.75 and closed at 577.65. The stock reached a high of 579.90 and a low of 572. Overall, the stock showed a slight upward movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Wipro Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:20 today, Wipro shares are trading at price 577.65, 0.93% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79737.22, up by 0.88%. The stock has hit a high of 579.9 and a low of 572 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5572.41
10569.27
20563.12
50548.68
100535.35
300511.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 582.02, 591.73, & 597.47, whereas it has key support levels at 566.57, 560.83, & 551.12.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 27.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.53 & P/B is at 3.65.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.60% with a target price of 528.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.29% MF holding, & 7.54% FII holding as per filings in the november quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.15% in august to 4.29% in the november quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.27% in august to 7.54% in the november quarter.

Wipro share price up 0.93% today to trade at 577.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Zomato are falling today, but its peers Info Edge India, Firstsource Solutions, Eclerx Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.86% & 0.88% each respectively.

