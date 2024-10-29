Wipro Share Price Today on : Wipro share are down by -0.47%, Nifty down by -0.6%

Wipro Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro's stock opened at ₹ 559.15 and closed at ₹ 556.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 563 and a low of ₹ 553.40 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:30 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹556.15, -0.47% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79576.59, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹563 and a low of ₹553.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 546.15 10 542.29 20 537.98 50 531.45 100 518.59 300 501.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹564.5, ₹570.4, & ₹581.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹547.7, ₹536.8, & ₹530.9.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.92 & P/B is at 3.57.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.50% with a target price of ₹520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.