Wipro Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Wipro share price are up by 2.47%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Wipro Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹ 562.2 and closed at ₹ 576.1. The stock reached a high of ₹ 578.55 and a low of ₹ 561.5 during the day.

Wipro Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹576.1, 2.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80258.61, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹578.55 and a low of ₹561.5 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 548.34 10 543.23 20 538.83 50 532.82 100 519.67 300 502.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹566.15, ₹569.85, & ₹576.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹556.0, ₹549.55, & ₹545.85.

Wipro Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 268.78% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.08 & P/B is at 3.59. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.74% with a target price of ₹520.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.