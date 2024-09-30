Wipro share are up by 0.08%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Wipro Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, Wipro opened at ₹ 539 and closed at ₹ 542.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 544.1 and a low of ₹ 534.25 during the session.

Wipro Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:01 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹542.15, 0.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹544.1 and a low of ₹534.25 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 538.72 10 542.40 20 534.02 50 522.27 100 503.67 300 491.66

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹553.9, ₹565.5, & ₹572.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹535.7, ₹529.1, & ₹517.5.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 13.15% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.39 & P/B is at 3.63.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 8.28% with a target price of ₹497.26.

The company has a 72.82% promoter holding, 4.64% MF holding, & 7.12% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 4.60% in march to 4.64% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 6.96% in march to 7.12% in the june quarter.