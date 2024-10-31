Wipro Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Wipro share price are down by -2.55%, Nifty down by -0.35%

Wipro Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 11:02 today, Wipro shares are trading at price ₹551.1, -2.55% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79599.44, down by -0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹566.4 and a low of ₹549.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 551.66 10 546.15 20 539.87 50 534.16 100 520.92 300 502.59

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹575.03, ₹585.72, & ₹592.68, whereas it has key support levels at ₹557.38, ₹550.42, & ₹539.73.

Wipro Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Wipro was 134.38% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 14.43% & ROA of 9.55% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 25.22 & P/B is at 3.61.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.10% with a target price of ₹523.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 4.35% MF holding, & 7.27% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 4.64% in june to 4.35% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 7.12% in june to 7.27% in the september quarter.