With an all-time high of 1,221%, this stock fixes record date for 450% dividend

With a market valuation of ₹1,818.15 crore, Excel Industries Ltd. is a small-cap firm that produces pesticides and agricultural chemicals. One of India's foremost indigenous chemical firms is Excel Industries Ltd. The company is a leading producer of premium veterinary APIs and specialty polymer additives in India. For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 22.50 (450 per cent) for each equity share with a face value of Rs. 5 each, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend yield as a consequence is 1.65 per cent. For the purpose of the same, the Board of Directors has announced the record date which shareholders should be aware of.

