With an all-time high of 1,221%, this stock fixes record date for 450% dividend

- With a market valuation of ₹1,818.15 crore, Excel Industries Ltd. is a small-cap firm that produces pesticides and agricultural chemicals.
With a market valuation of ₹1,818.15 crore, Excel Industries Ltd. is a small-cap firm that produces pesticides and agricultural chemicals. One of India's foremost indigenous chemical firms is Excel Industries Ltd. The company is a leading producer of premium veterinary APIs and specialty polymer additives in India. For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 22.50 (450 per cent) for each equity share with a face value of Rs. 5 each, subject to shareholder approval at the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The dividend yield as a consequence is 1.65 per cent. For the purpose of the same, the Board of Directors has announced the record date which shareholders should be aware of.
On 27th May 2022, the company said in a regulatory filing that “the Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 22.50/- (450%) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 5 /- each for the FY 2021-22, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The dividend will be paid within 30 days of its declaration by the shareholders at the AGM. The date of AGM will be informed in due course."
Today on 9th August, the Board of Directors of the company has said in stock exchanges filing that “This is to inform you that Friday, 16th September, 2022 has been fixed as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the shareholders of the Company who would be entitled for Final Dividend on Equity Share Capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22, if declared by the Members at the ensuing 61st Annual General Meeting."
The shares of Excel Industries Limited closed today at ₹1,360.20 apiece, up by 1.30% from the previous close. The stock price has risen from ₹102.90 as of 5th July 2002 to the current price level, which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 1,221.87%. In the last 5 years, the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 237.39%. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 22.97% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 48.20% so far in 2022.