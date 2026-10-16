With inflation rising, will Warsh keep investors guessing?

In a recent speech, New York Fed President John Williams said that “there is no need for urgency” in raising rates further. We have time to wait and see what happens with inflation, he said. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, however, said a few days later that the target rate needs to go up another 50 basis points. (A basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.) And Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack told Barron’s last week that policy should be more restrictive. “I personally prefer doing smaller moves more frequently,” she said.