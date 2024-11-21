Markets
This multi-billion dollar opportunity could be a game changer for Wockhardt
Madhvendra 8 min read 21 Nov 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Once a leading player in the pharma sector, Wockhardt's journey has been tumultuous, yet it is now betting on Zaynich to turn its fortunes around. With a vast market size and promising results, will this antibiotic be the miracle the company needs?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Once a fallen giant, Wockhardt aims to rise again with its innovative antibiotic Zaynich. With a huge market size, the drug shows promise in treating drug-resistant infections. However, its high valuation and uncertain future remain concerns.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less