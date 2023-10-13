WomenCart Limited IPO opens on Monday, issue price set at ₹86. Check GMP, review, other details
WomenCart IPO opens on Oct 16 and closes on Oct 18. WomenCart Limited IPO's price band set at ₹86. WomenCart offers diverse selection of beauty brands and wellness goods.
WomenCart Limited IPO opens for subscription on Monday, October 16, and closes on Wednesday, October 18. WomenCart Limited IPO's price band is set at ₹86. The face value of equity shares is ₹10 each and the issue price is 8.6 times of the face value of the equity shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof.
