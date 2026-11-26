(Bloomberg) -- Three entrepreneurs accused of misleading investors about pandemic-era plans to revive distressed retailers including RadioShack and Pier 1 Imports agreed to pay more than $6.8 million to end a US regulator’s lawsuit claiming they were running a Ponzi-like scam.

Taino Lopez will pay $5.2 million to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Alexander Mehr will pay $1.2 million and Maya Burkenroad will pay $200,000, according to settlement deals approved Wednesday by US District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II in Florida.

For Lopez and Mehr, those payments include civil penalties, plus interest and disgorgement of profits tied to the conduct alleged in the SEC’s complaint, according to the judge’s orders. Burkenroad’s deal was only a payment of a civil penalty.

The three former executives of Retail Ecommerce Ventures, who didn’t admit to the SEC’s claims, also will be barred from holding company officer or director roles, with the ability to reapply in two years, according to the judge’s orders. Their attorneys didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SEC in September 2025 accused the trio of raising $112 million from hundreds of investors between April 2020 and November 2022. At Retail Ecommerce Ventures, they’d promised to transform distressed brick-and-mortar retailers for the e-commerce age.

The firm bought distressed or bankrupt retailers like RadioShack, Modells Sporting Goods Inc. and Dress Barn. In at least one promotional video, Lopez touted the firm’s approach as “one of the best strategies you can invest in,” assuring investors that while other businesses might be struggling, their portfolio companies were “on fire” and that “cash flow is strong,” the SEC said.

In reality, none of the ventures produced profits, according to the SEC lawsuit. Lopez, co-founder Mehr and Burkenroad, the former chief operating officer, resorted to loans from outside lenders, cash advances, and funds from new and existing investors to cover shortfalls, the SEC alleged.

Lopez, who goes by Tai and has three million followers on Instagram, posts lifestyle and financial content. The SEC said Lopez and Mehr pocketed about $16.1 million for themselves. According to the regulator, about $5.9 million in payments that got distributed to investors were actually Ponzi-like transactions.

The SEC also accused the firm of fibbing about Burkenroad’s business experience. The website claimed she had 10 years of experience managing multimillion-dollar companies, but her actual resume included working as a substitute preschool teacher, a radio station promoter, and assistant to her cousin’s online education company, the SEC said.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com