Yasons Chemex Care, Brightcom Group & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week low today - Yasons Chemex Care, Brightcom Group, Varanium Cloud, GSS Infotech, CCL Products India

Livemint

Shares of Yasons Chemex Care, Brightcom Group, Varanium Cloud, GSS Infotech, CCL Products India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 16.8(0.07%) points and Sensex was up by 133.2(0.18%) points at 22 May 2024 10:59:56 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -313.95(-0.65%) points at 22 May 2024 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Avenue Supermarts, Coal India, Samvardhana Motherson International, Havells India, Steel Authority Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index were the top gainers while State Bank Of India, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

