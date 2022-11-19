Yatra Online gets SEBI's nod to float IPO

Yatra Online Ltd has received the final observation letter dated November 17 from SEBI in connection with its DRHP filed in March, the Nasdaq-listed Yatra Online Inc said in a statement.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹750 crore by Yatra India and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9,328,358 equity shares.