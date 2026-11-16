Yen steady against euro and dollar after soft Japanese GDP data

By Gregor Stuart Hunter

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The yen was pinned near two-month lows against the dollar and little moved against the euro in early trade on Monday as markets assessed how an unexpected contraction in the Japanese economy in the third quarter affects the policy outlook.

The yen fluctuated between gains and losses without moving too far, trading against the dollar at 159.69 yen and against the euro at 176.04 yen, close to levels where US and Japanese authorities are believed to have intervened earlier this year.

"The stagnation in GDP in the third quarter probably won’t prevent the BOJ from tightening policy further at its upcoming meeting in December," Capital Economics said in a note.

"In fact, it looks increasingly likely that the Bank will have to tighten policy more aggressively than we’ve been anticipating as inflation is about to surge."

Asia's second-largest economy contracted by an annualised 0.1% in the July-September quarter, data showed, weaker than expectations of 0.3% growth.

Most other currency pairs held steady in early Asian trade. The euro last fetched $1.1025, the British pound was level at $1.3216, the Australian dollar was unchanged at $0.6777 and its kiwi counterpart was steady at $0.5523.

The dollar has been gaining strength against most of its peers after hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials and a hot October inflation report, which have revived bets that the US central bank will have to take aggressive action to rein in cost-of-living pressures.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 103.44, its highest since April 2025.

The US central bank "has some work to do on inflation," said Kansas City Federal Reserve President Jeff Schmid on Sunday. He is not a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee this year.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 93.9% probability of a 25-basis-point hike at the US central bank's next two-day meeting ending on December 9, while assigning a 6% likelihood to a bigger 50-basis-point hike, down from 11.5% on Friday, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Traders have priced in four rate hikes by September next year, albeit by a slim margin, the tool shows.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury bond was down 0.8 basis point at 5.143%.

In cryptocurrency markets, bitcoin edged up 0.2% to $65,186.44, stabilising after a three-day rout that took the biggest digital asset to a four-month low during the weekend, while ether was up 0.7% at $1,830.94.