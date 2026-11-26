By Karen Brettell

Nov 25 - The safe-haven Swiss franc and Japanese yen gained on Wednesday, while the dollar slipped during a volatile day as AI-related stocks tumbled sharply, before clawing back much of their earlier losses.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell around 4% on a renewed selloff in artificial intelligence-linked stocks, before rebounding to last be down around 0.6%.

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Stocks mounted "a huge comeback," said Adam Button, chief currency analyst at investingLive. "I wonder if this is a short-covering rally in a holiday-shortened week but at worst it's a sign of life."

Most US markets will be closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The US currency earlier benefited from the risk-off move, before falling later in the session.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, was last down 0.22% at 103.62, with the euro up 0.17% at $1.0983.

The greenback has acted as a safe haven when stocks tumble, but it is also swayed by capital inflows and growth expectations linked to the AI trade.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.06% against the greenback to 159.13 per dollar. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar weakened 0.63% to 0.83.

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The risk-sensitive Australian dollar was last down 0.15% at $0.6628, after earlier dropping to $0.6557, its lowest level since December 3.

Traders are also evaluating how many further rate hikes are likely from the Federal Reserve as it grapples with still-elevated inflation.

US inflation increased further in October, with the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index gaining 0.3% last month after an unrevised 0.5% gain in September. Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the PCE Price Index increased 0.3% over the month after an unrevised 0.3% rise in September.

Inflation expectations, however, have dropped in recent weeks as oil prices have declined.

“The bigger question is going to be around where do you think terminal rates are going to land,” said Sarah Ying, head, FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. “That's why you see a little bit more of five-year outperformance versus two years, because most of that question lives in the outer years and not necessarily in the foreseeable future.”

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The US yield curve between 2- and 5-year Treasury notes has flattened to around 2 basis points, from as steep as 27 basis points last month, as expectations of further rate hikes weigh on the interest-rate-sensitive 2-year yields.

Meanwhile, the market showed little reaction to the Trump administration’s proposed new tariffs on goods from 14 major trading partners on Wednesday. The trade levies are meant to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, with the highest rates to hit China, which Washington blames most for flooding world markets with cheap exports. China has rejected the accusation, saying its exports reflect competitive advantages.

The proposed new tariffs largely stick to rates set with trade deals, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told CNBC in an interview on Wednesday, adding that some may be "topped up" a few percentage points.

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The tariffs were expected, and had no market impact, said Ying. "This isn't a Liberation Day 2.0."

Elsewhere, euro zone policymaker Olaf Sleijpen said on Tuesday the European Central Bank is likely to raise its policy interest rate in December, though the path after that is unclear.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that British inflation may not rise as high as it forecast earlier this month if international energy prices stabilise at current levels following a fall in recent weeks.

In Japan, a key gauge of service-sector inflation jumped 4.2% in October from a year earlier, official data showed, in a sign of broadening price pressure that bolsters the case for a near-term interest rate hike by the central bank.

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In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 0.33% to $60,050.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.