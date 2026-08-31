Yen’s Breach of 160 to Dollar Puts Traders on Intervention Watch

(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s breach of 160 versus the dollar underscores the Japanese currency’s vulnerability to further weakness and the heightened risk of authorities entering the market again to slow its decline.

While precise thresholds remain uncertain, strategists warned on Monday that potential triggers abound for more intervention to arrest sharp moves weaker, starting as close as 161, followed by the 162-163 zone. They still see little prospect of such action doing more than buying time, with the yen having unwound more than half the gains it made during a record bout of intervention that began in late July.

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The latest decline in the currency was fueled by a broad advance in the dollar on Friday on expectations for higher US interest rates, which reinforces the view that much of the movement in the yen is beyond Japan’s control. The yen has faced renewed pressure after failing to strengthen beyond 155 following the July intervention, when the US joined Japan in their first coordinated yen-buying operation since 1998.

“For key levels, 161 is the first threshold to watch, followed by the 162.9-163.3 area, where the authorities intervened last time,” said Rinto Maruyama, senior rates and FX strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities. Still, the government’s approach during the previous episode “placed considerable emphasis on maintaining an element of surprise,” meaning authorities could act at any time, he said.

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The yen traded at 159.77 versus the dollar at 11:50 a.m. in Tokyo on Monday, about 0.2% a stronger than its close in New York on Friday around 160.09.

Japan spent a record $96.4 billion over the past month to support the yen after it tumbled to a four-decade low, according to Finance Ministry data. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have both signaled a willingness to act again if necessary.

Japanese officials have repeatedly indicated that it is the speed and disorderliness of currency moves, rather than any particular exchange-rate level, that is key in assessing the need to intervene.

Bessent has also said he expects Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda to “do the right thing” on monetary policy, while describing recent moves in the yen as “pretty well contained.”

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Pricing in the swaps market suggests a 90% chance of the BOJ increasing interest rates by its Sept. 18 policy decision, with a hike more than fully priced in by Oct. 30.

“Our sense is that intervention risk becomes meaningful once dollar-yen starts trading above 162,” said Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. “It’s hard to do so when the dollar is going up on a broad basis and with the Fed sounding hawkish.”

Speculative positioning is also turning against the yen again. Hedge funds have resumed building short positions after initially slashing bearish bets following the intervention. They have maintained an overall negative stance on the currency since July 2025.

“I don’t think the Japanese authorities necessarily need to wait for the BOJ meeting to intervene again if the yen weakens rapidly,” said Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “But with a September rate hike highly priced, the authorities may prefer to see whether monetary policy can do some of the work in supporting the yen first.”

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Ultimately, intervention alone may struggle to reverse the currency’s trajectory while Japan’s real interest rates remain deeply negative, market watchers say.

“The BOJ is in a bigger dilemma given that there is a limit to how much it can out-hike market expectations,” said Moh Siong Sim, a strategist at the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “It looks like other options such as measures to encourage capital repatriation will have to come into play in order to turn the tide of yen weakness around.”

--With assistance from Mia Glass.

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